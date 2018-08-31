WORLD
Iran is complying with nuclear deal restrictions: IAEA
The Vienna-based UN atomic watchdog says it had been given access to all sites in Iran that it needed to visit and inspectors confirmed the country kept within limits of heavy water and low-enriched uranium stockpiles.
The Bushehr nuclear power plant, about 1,200 km (746 miles) south of Tehran. October 26, 2010. / Reuters Archive
August 31, 2018

Iran has stayed within the main restrictions on its nuclear activities imposed by a 2015 deal with major powers, a confidential report by the UN atomic watchdog indicated on Thursday.

In its second quarterly report since US President Donald Trump announced in May that the United States would withdraw from the accord and reimpose sanctions, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Iran had stayed within caps on the level to which it can enrich uranium, its stock of enriched uranium and other items, part of the key limitations set in the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

In its last report in May, the IAEA had said Iran could do more to cooperate with inspectors and thereby "enhance confidence", but stopped short of saying Iran had given it cause for concern. Thursday's report to member states contained similar language. 

Sticking to the nuclear accord is not the only way forward for Iran, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday. "Being the party to still honour the deal in deeds & not just words is not Iran's only option," he said on Twitter.

The nuclear deal

The conclusion comes as the other signatories to the landmark JCPOA 2015 deal — Germany, Britain, France, Russia and China — continue to try and salvage it after Trump decided to pull the US out unilaterally in May.

The deal exchanges economic incentives for nuclear guarantees. 

Since the American withdrawal and re-imposition of sanctions, Iran's economy has already started to struggle and its currency has plummeted in value.

The other five nations have affirmed their commitment to the deal, which limits Iran's enrichment and stockpiling of material that could be applied to a nuclear weapons program. In exchange, Tehran was granted widespread relief from international trade, oil and banking sanctions.

The nations have said it will take time, however, to negotiate the details of the guarantees that Iran is looking for.

In the report, the Vienna-based IAEA said it had been given access to all sites in Iran that it needed to visit and that inspectors confirmed Iran has kept within limits of heavy water and low-enriched uranium stockpiles.

"Timely and proactive cooperation by Iran in providing such access facilitates implementation of the additional protocol and enhances confidence," the report stated, referring to the protocol detailing safeguards and tools for verification.

Regarding the rate of Iran's production of enriched uranium, a diplomat, who was speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the report, said it had not accelerated. "The production rate is constant. There is no change whatsoever."

SOURCE:Reuters
