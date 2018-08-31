A roadside bomb has killed five border police and wounded four others in eastern Nangarhar province, an Afghan official said.

The vehicle carrying the officers struck the mine in Achin district on Thursday, police officer Qais Saifi said on Friday.

No one immediately took responsibility but Saifi blamed Daesh, saying they regularly plant roadside bombs to target Afghan officials and security forces.

Daesh has a strong presence in Nangarhar, where Afghan and US support troops have targeted their outposts

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, a van hit a roadside mine in northeaster Kunar province, killing three people and wounding 16 others Wednesday, said Abdul Ghani Musamim, spokesman for the provincial governor.

Afghanistan is one of the world's heaviest mined countries, with hundreds of thousands of unexploded ammunition destroyed since the Soviet Invasion.