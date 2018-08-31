WORLD
2 MIN READ
Roadside bomb kills 5 police in Afghanistan's Nangarhar
The vehicle carrying border police officers struck the explosive device in Achin district in eastern Nangarhar province, an Afghan official says.
Roadside bomb kills 5 police in Afghanistan's Nangarhar
Afghan policemen arrive at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 15, 2018. / Reuters
August 31, 2018

A roadside bomb has killed five border police and wounded four others in eastern Nangarhar province, an Afghan official said.

The vehicle carrying the officers struck the mine in Achin district on Thursday, police officer Qais Saifi said on Friday.

No one immediately took responsibility but Saifi blamed Daesh, saying they regularly plant roadside bombs to target Afghan officials and security forces.

Daesh has a strong presence in Nangarhar, where Afghan and US support troops have targeted their outposts

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, a van hit a roadside mine in northeaster Kunar province, killing three people and wounding 16 others Wednesday, said Abdul Ghani Musamim, spokesman for the provincial governor.

Afghanistan is one of the world's heaviest mined countries, with hundreds of thousands of unexploded ammunition destroyed since the Soviet Invasion.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us