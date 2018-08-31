WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nicaragua to expel UN team after critical report
The expulsion of a United Nations human rights team comes two days after they published a critical report blaming the the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega for violent repression of opposition protests.
Masked demonstrators take part in a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, Nicaragua on August 30, 2018. / Reuters
August 31, 2018

Nicaragua's government ordered the expulsion of a United Nations human rights delegation on Friday, two days after the body released a report condemning repression and abuses committed by President Daniel Ortega's administration.

"This signifies an expulsion because they haven't finished their work in the country," said Marlin Sierra, executive director of the Nicaraguan Center of Human Rights (CENIDH).

According to Sierra and two other rights workers who asked not to be named, the Nicaraguan government on Friday sent a letter to the UN delegation ordering them to leave the country within two hours.

A UN human rights official who was not authorised to speak publicly about the situation told AP the UN Security Council will discuss the situation in Nicaragua on September 5.

The report released on Wednesday by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights described repression that stretched from the streets to courtrooms, where some protesters face terrorism charges.

The government responded that the report was biased and did not consider that the government response occurred in the context of what it alleges was a failed coup attempt.

SOURCE:AP
