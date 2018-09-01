WORLD
1 MIN READ
Lana Del Rey nixes Israel concert after Palestinian pressure
Del Rey was due to headline the inaugural Meteor Festival in northern Israel next week.
Lana Del Rey nixes Israel concert after Palestinian pressure
Lana Del Rey arrives at the 2018 ASCAP Pop Music Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Monday, April 23, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California. / AP
September 1, 2018

Singer Lana Del Rey has cancelled her planned performance at an Israeli music festival after pressure from Palestinian boycott activists.

In a Twitter message late on Friday, Del Rey said she is delaying "until a time when I can schedule visits for both my Israeli and Palestinian fans." 

It wasn't clear whether it was a direct response to the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement's boycott call. Still, it marked a setback for Israel, which aims to prevent politics from infiltrating the arts.

Del Rey was to headline the inaugural Meteor Festival in northern Israel next week.

BDS urges businesses, artists and universities to sever ties with Israel. It says it's a nonviolent way to promote the Palestinian cause. 

SOURCE:AP
Explore
'Deadly surge' in malnutrition-related deaths in Gaza: WHO chief
IDEF becomes launchpad for critical Turkish defence industry products
Tributes flood in for Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne
Afghanistan, Pakistan sign preferential trade deal
Climate crisis poses 'existential threat': ICJ's landmark ruling
Grief deepens as UK families receive 'wrong remains' of Air India crash victims
Over 100 NGOs warn of 'mass starvation' sweeping besieged Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Saudi delegation arrives in Damascus, aims to invest billions: Syrian media
Indian man sets up embassy of fictional country in New Delhi; reality finally catches up
Germany clears final hurdle for Eurofighter jet deal with Türkiye
Russia expects 'difficult' talks with Ukraine in Istanbul
New EU visa decision for Turks: Real reform or just a symbolic gesture?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us