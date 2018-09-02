WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bomb attack strikes local government office in Mogadishu — police
At least six people were killed after a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle outside the compound of a district headquarters in Somalia's capital.
Bomb attack strikes local government office in Mogadishu — police
Smoke rises from the site of a blast in Mogadishu, Somalia, September 2, 2018 in this still image obtained from a social media video. / Reuters
September 2, 2018

At least six people were killed when a suicide car bomb struck a local government office in central Mogadishu on Sunday, destroying the building and a religious school opposite.

Militant group Al Shabab said it was behind the attack on Hawlwadag district office, which also blew off the roof of a mosque and damaged houses nearby.

TRT World's Arabela Munro reports.

At least six people had been killed, including soldiers, civilians and the suicide bomber, and a dozen injured, according to police officer Mohamed Hussein.

The school was open but at the time of the blast most children were away from the building on a break.

Earlier the director of the Amin ambulance service told Reuters that at least 14 people had been were injured, including six children.

A Reuters journalist on the scene saw a human hand and blood stains in the rubble as people searched for survivors.

Abdiasis Abu Musab, Al Shabab’s military operations spokesman, said the group had carried out the attack.

"We are behind the suicide attack. We targeted the district office in which there was a meeting. We killed 10 people so far, we shall give details later." 

Somalia has been wracked by lawlessness and violence since 1991. Militant group Al Shabab is fighting to dislodge a Western-backed government protected by African Union-mandated peacekeepers. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'Deadly surge' in malnutrition-related deaths in Gaza: WHO chief
IDEF becomes launchpad for critical Turkish defence industry products
Tributes flood in for Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne
Afghanistan, Pakistan sign preferential trade deal
Climate crisis poses 'existential threat': ICJ's landmark ruling
Grief deepens as UK families receive 'wrong remains' of Air India crash victims
Over 100 NGOs warn of 'mass starvation' sweeping besieged Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Saudi delegation arrives in Damascus, aims to invest billions: Syrian media
Indian man sets up embassy of fictional country in New Delhi; reality finally catches up
Germany clears final hurdle for Eurofighter jet deal with Türkiye
Russia expects 'difficult' talks with Ukraine in Istanbul
New EU visa decision for Turks: Real reform or just a symbolic gesture?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us