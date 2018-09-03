WORLD
Malnutrition ravages Syrian children
The World Health Organization says nearly half of Idlib's three million people rely on food aid. The UN says 1.4 million of them have already been displaced at least once by repeated regime offensives.
Idlib hospitals reported 650 cases of malnutrition in July alone. / TRTWorld
September 3, 2018

After years of starving under siege, Abu Mousab's son is sick in ways he can't afford to fix.

He's from eastern Ghouta outside Damascus, which the regime besieged for five years. 

Basic necessities weren't allowed in, and his family lived off boiled flour and water.

They evacuated to Idlib province in April, but things didn't get easier. And his family is only one of many who continue to suffer.

Idlib hospitals reported 650 cases of malnutrition in July alone. 

Abu Mousab has no way of settling into normal life and no way of feeding his seven children.

As they await an expected regime offensive in Idlib, families like his worry that things will only get worse.

TRT World's Sarah Balter has their story.

SOURCE:TRT World
