Turkey looks to bypass the US dollar in trade
"We are proposing to trade in our own currencies rather than the US dollar," Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, where he is attending a regional summit.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also told the regional meeting that Turkey and its friends should not delay the fight against the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO). / AA
September 3, 2018

International trade's dependency on the US dollar should be decreased as it has become an obstacle for Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Erdogan made the remarks in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, where he is attending the sixth summit of the Turkic Council.

"We are proposing to trade in our own currencies rather than US dollar," Turkey's president said.

The Turkish leader said separately that recent events proved Turkey and its friends should not delay their fight against the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

The summit is being hosted by Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

In attendance are the Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan, with Hungary taking part as an observer and represented by its prime minister.

