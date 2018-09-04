TÜRKİYE
Turkish, Greek officials inaugurate Greek consulate in Izmir
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met his Greek counterpart during the inauguration of the renovated building of the Greek Consulate General.
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, left, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, right, joke as they attend the inauguration of the renovated Greek consulate in Izmir, Turkey, Tuesday, September 4, 2018. / AP
September 4, 2018

Turkish and Greek foreign ministers on Tuesday participated in the opening ceremony of the recently renovated Greek Consulate General’s building in Turkey’s Aegean province of Izmir.

Speaking at the ceremony, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey sees dialogue and co-operation as building blocks in its relations with Greece.

He said Turkey has been hosting the Greek consulate in Izmir since 1877.

Cavusoglu said the start of ferry services between Izmir and Greece's Thessaloniki was facing a delay.

"This has to start as soon as possible. Let's work together on this issue. Likewise, we have a railroad project between Istanbul and Thessaloniki, we will also realise this." he added.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, for his part, said that he hoped the visa requirement for the Turkish citizens to enter Greece would be lifted soon, which would also ease the workload of the consulate.

Kotzias added that they would also renovate the Greek embassy building in the capital Ankara.

SOURCE:AA
