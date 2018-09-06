WORLD
3 MIN READ
US, India discuss Iran oil imports
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis are in India where they are looking to shore up Washington’s alliance with New Delhi.
US, India discuss Iran oil imports
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis pose beside India’s Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman before the start of their meeting in New Delhi, India on September 6, 2018. / Reuters
September 6, 2018

The United States and India are engaged in "very detailed conversations" over Washington's request to completely stop India's oil imports from Iran, a senior US State Department official said on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump this year ordered the reimposition of economic curbs on Iran after withdrawing his country from a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and six world powers. The United States has since been trying to persuade countries to economically isolate Iran.

"We’re asking all of our partners, not just India, to reduce to zero oil imports from Iran and so I’m confident that will be part of our conversation with India," the official told reporters, as the foreign and defence heads of the two countries met in the Indian capital.

"There are very detailed conversations taking place between the US and India on just the technical issues related to going to zero and those conversations will continue."

Despite Trump's efforts, government officials in India, the world's third biggest oil importer and Iran's top oil client after China, have been talking about wanting to continue trade ties, especially for oil, with Iran.

To lure Indian buyers, Iran has been offering extended credit terms and almost free shipping.

India would not stop Iranian imports but would finalise its strategy on crude buys after this week's high-level meeting of US state and defence secretaries, Mike Pompeo and Jim Mattis, and India's foreign and defence ministers, Sushma Swaraj and Nirmala Sitharaman, an Indian official told Reuters last month.

In another sign of New Delhi's desire to keep buying Iranian oil, Reuters reported this week that India had allowed its state refiners to use Tehran's tanker and insurance cover after western and Indian shippers started winding down their Iran operations ahead of a November 4 deadline.

Nevertheless, India's August oil imports from Iran plunged by a third as the state refiners waited for government permission to buy oil using Iranian tankers and cover. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us