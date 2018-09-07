The Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, has made a priority of creating a society "where women can shine."

But they still face an uphill battle in education and employment.

A Japanese medical school was recently discovered to have deliberately cut women's scores on their entrance tests, and to have been doing so for at least ten years, because they're more likely to quit once they have kids.

Tokyo Medical University confirmed after an internal investigation that it systematically altered entrance exam scores for years to keep out female applicants and ensure more men became doctors.

But, as TRT World'sMayu Yoshida reports, many female doctors and nurses say they're struggling to find a work-life balance.