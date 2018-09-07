WORLD
2 MIN READ
Eight UN Security Council members back Turkey on Idlib effort
Olof Skoog, ambassador and permanent representative of Sweden to the UN, said at the organization's headquarters in New York that a full-scale military operation in Idlib would escalate an already dangerous conflict in a volatile region.
Eight UN Security Council members back Turkey on Idlib effort
Idlib city, capital of Idlib province which the Assad regime is reported to be targeting in a bid to retake the last opposition and rebel stronghold in Syria. / Reuters Archive
September 7, 2018

Eight European UN Security Council members on Thursday supported Turkey's diplomatic efforts to avert an offensive in Idlib, northwest Syria, according to Sweden's UN envoy.

Olof Skoog, ambassador and permanent representative of Sweden to the UN, said at the organization's headquarters in New York that a full-scale military operation in Idlib would escalate an already dangerous conflict in a volatile region.

"Idlib is the last remaining de-escalation zone in Syria that the Astana guarantors committed to safeguard.

"We express our support for the urgent diplomatic efforts being made to this end by Turkey and the United Nations," said Skoog.

Skoog demanded that Russia and Iran uphold "ceasefire and de-escalation arrangements they have previously agreed, including protecting civilians as a matter of priority".

The eight security council members who support Turkey’s efforts are Italy, Germany, France, Britain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium and Poland.

The Syrian regime has recently announced plans to launch a major military offensive in the area, which is controlled by various armed opposition groups.

Russian warplanes on Tuesday pounded civilian and opposition targets in Idlib.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani are scheduled to meet Friday in Tehran for a trilateral summit on Syria.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us