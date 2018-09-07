WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraq parliament to convene for emergency session to discuss Basra protests
The Iraqi city of Basra has been rocked by growing protests since July.
Iraq parliament to convene for emergency session to discuss Basra protests
Iraqi protesters demonstrate against the government and the lack of basic services in Basra on September 6, 2018. / AFP
September 7, 2018

Iraqi authorities have shut down the key port Umm Qasr over Basra protests in the country. 

Protesters blocked the entrance to Umm Qasr port, the main lifeline for grain and other commodity imports that feed the country. 

The Iraqi parliament will hold an emergency session Saturday to discuss a water contamination crisis which has triggered protests in which eight people have died in the southern city Basra.

Lawmakers would "discuss the problems, the solutions and the latest situation" in the city, where anger over poor public services has boiled over after the hospitalisation of 30,000 people who had drunk polluted water, a statement said on Friday.

Prime Minister Haider al Abadi and a number of key ministers are to attend the session, which was demanded by populist cleric Muqtada al Sadr, whose political bloc won the largest number of seats in May elections.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us