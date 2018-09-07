WORLD
4 MIN READ
Iraqi protesters set fire to Iranian consulate in Basra
Protesters stormed the Iranian consulate in Iraq's southern city of Basra on Friday, turning their wrath on Iraq's powerful neighbour after five days of deadly demonstrations in which government buildings have been ransacked and torched.
Protesters storm and burn the Iranian consulate building in Basra, 550 km southeast of Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, September 7, 2018. / AP
September 7, 2018

Angry protesters stormed the Iranian consulate in the southern city of Basra on Friday, setting a fire inside as part of ongoing demonstrations that have turned deadly in the past few days, a security official and eyewitnesses said.

At least 10 protesters have died in clashes with security forces since Monday, including three who were shot dead by security forces on Thursday night as protesters lobbed Molotov cocktails and set fire to a government building and offices of Shia militias in the city.

Residents of Basra and other cities in Iraq's oil-rich southern Shia heartland have been protesting since July over endemic corruption, soaring joblessness and poor public services. Clashes erupted earlier this week, leaving several civilians and police dead. 

Prime Minister Haider al Abadi has ordered an investigation into the violence which shows no sign of abating.

The violence prompted the temporary head of Iraq's parliament, the eldest lawmaker, to call an emergency meeting on Saturday to discuss the snowballing protests.

The protesters shouted anti-Iranian slogans outside the Iranian consulate Friday evening, including "Iran, out, out!" before they stormed it and set a fire inside. Smoke could be seen rising from the building. Protesters also burned an Iranian flag. Many residents of the predominantly Shia city accuse Iranian-backed political parties of interfering with Iraqi politics and some hold them responsible for mismanagement and the poor services in the city.

In Baghdad, security forces launched a search operation to determine the source of three mortar shells that landed inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the mortar shells that landed just after midnight Friday in an abandoned lot in the Green Zone, and no casualties were reported.

The rare attack comes amid a political crisis and against the backdrop of the Basra protests, adding to overall tensions in the country.

The newly-elected parliament earlier this week held its first session since the national elections in May. The session was adjourned amid disagreements as two blocs, both claiming to hold the most seats, vied for the right to form a new government.

The new parliament faces the twin tasks of rebuilding the north of the country following the war against Daesh and rehabilitating services in the south, where severe water and electricity shortages have fueled protests.

A coalition led by Abadi and populist cleric Muqtada al Sadr has the support of the US and Saudi Arabia, while an alliance between former Prime Minister Nouri al Maliki and militia leader Hadi al Amiri has the backing of Iran.

Both alliances are dominated by Shias, who have held the preponderance of power in Iraq since Saddam Hussein's ouster in 2003. But the largest Sunni blocs are aligned with Abadi and Sadr. Iraq's two main Kurdish parties have not taken a side.

A representative of the Shia community's spiritual leader, the Grand Ayatollah Ali al Sistani, condemned during the Friday prayer's sermon the violence against peaceful protesters and called for the quick formation of a new government that can deal with the challenges facing the country.

SOURCE:AP
