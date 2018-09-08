Eleven Syrian regime soldiers were killed on Saturday in clashes with the YPG terrorist group in Syria’s northeastern Al Hasakah province, according to local sources.

Seven YPG terrorists were also killed in the violence, the sources said on condition of anonymity due to security concerns.

TRT World's Sara Firth reports from near Turkey's border with Syria's Idlib.

According to the sources, the clashes erupted after the Syrian regime erected a checkpoint on the road connecting Al Hassakah and Qamishli and arrested a number of youths from the city.

YPG terrorists and the Assad regime are jointly controlling Al Hasakah and Qamishli as regime hold some points in both cities.

YPG is backed by the US and it is the Syrian branch of the PKK which is internationally recognised as a terrorist organisation.

Fresh air strikes on Idlib

Russian and Syrian warplanes pounded towns in Syria's opposition and rebel-held Idlib province on Saturday killing at least five civilians, a day after a summit of the presidents of Turkey, Iran and Russia failed to agree on a ceasefire that would forestall a Russian-backed offensive.

Witnesses and rescuers said at least a dozen air strikes hit a string of villages and towns in southern Idlib and the town of Latamneh in northern Hama, where rebels are still in control.

Syrian helicopters dropped barrel bombs containers filled with explosive material, on civilian homes on the outskirts of the city of Khan Sheikhoun, two residents of the area in southern Idlib said.

Three civilians were killed in the village of Abdeen in southern Idlib, a civil defence source said.

Friday's summit had focused on a looming military operation in Idlib, the last major stronghold of active opposition in Syria to Bashar al Assad regime.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pushed for a ceasefire during the summit but Russian President Vladimir Putin said a truce would be pointless as it would not involve factions Assad and his allies deem as terrorists.

Tehran and Moscow have helped Assad turn the course of the war against an array of opponents ranging from Western-backed rebels to various militant groups, while Turkey is a leading opposition supporter and has troops in the country.

The United Nations fears a full-scale offensive could cause a humanitarian catastrophe involving tens of thousands of civilians.