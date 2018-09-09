WORLD
2 MIN READ
Farmers in India's Kerala fear more deadly floods
The monsoon storms in South Asia have devastated the Indian southern Kerala state, with farmers worrying they might not get the government aid that would get them through the year.
Farmers in India's Kerala fear more deadly floods
Rescuers evacuate people from a flooded area to a safer place in Aluva in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 18, 2018. / Reuters Archive
September 9, 2018

As the southern Indian state of Kerala recovers from deadly floods a month ago, some are blaming climate change while others fear that this could be the beginning of wildly unpredictable weather in the country. 

Kerala has reported more than 450 deaths where floods forced more than a million people to seek shelter in temporary relief camps.

The local government admits the region is in for tough times as changing weather patterns are likely to keep causing problems for farmers.

The rains in Kerala this year were 257 percent higher than normal. 

The World Bank has already warned that by 2050, changing rainfall patterns and rising temperatures will cost India 2.8% of its GDP.

TRT World's Ishan Russell reports from Ernakulam.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us