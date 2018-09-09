As the southern Indian state of Kerala recovers from deadly floods a month ago, some are blaming climate change while others fear that this could be the beginning of wildly unpredictable weather in the country.

Kerala has reported more than 450 deaths where floods forced more than a million people to seek shelter in temporary relief camps.

The local government admits the region is in for tough times as changing weather patterns are likely to keep causing problems for farmers.

The rains in Kerala this year were 257 percent higher than normal.

The World Bank has already warned that by 2050, changing rainfall patterns and rising temperatures will cost India 2.8% of its GDP.

TRT World's Ishan Russell reports from Ernakulam.