POLITICS
4 MIN READ
CBS chief Moonves resigns amid new sexual misconduct allegations
Chief Operating Officer Joe Ianiello will take over as interim CEO. The new accusers said the incidents took place between the 1980s and early 2000s while Moonves acknowledged relations with three of the women but said they were consensual.
CBS chief Moonves resigns amid new sexual misconduct allegations
In this file photo taken on July 12, 2017, Leslie 'Les' Moonves, president and chief executive officer of CBS Corporation, attends the third day of the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho. / AFP Archive
September 9, 2018

CBS Corp CEO Leslie Moonves resigned from the company, the company said on Sunday, amid fresh allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

CBS also announced a deal to end litigation against controlling shareholder Shari Redstone and National Amusements Inc for control of the broadcaster and media company.

Chief Operating Officer Joe Ianiello will take over as interim CEO as the board searches for a replacement, according to the announcement. The settlements end years of uncertainty over the future of CBS and could potentially open the door future deals.

Six more women have stepped forward to accuse Moonves of sexual harassment and assault.

The New Yorker reported Sunday that the women say they were harassed or assaulted between 1980 and the early 2000s by Moonves, who in more than two decades with the network helped lift it from last place to profitable status as America's most-watched. 

The accusations were more serious than those from six other women who The New Yorkerreported in July had accused Moonves of unwanted touching or kissing. Dozens of other women have complained that sexual misconduct was tolerated in parts of the company.

The latest article by Ronan Farrow, whose reporting about Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein helped spark the #metoo movement against sexual abuse, quotes the new group of women as saying Moonves forced them, at times violently, to perform oral sex on him, or that he exposed himself to them.

One of them, Phyllis Golden-Gottlieb, filed a complaint last year with Los Angeles police, saying he had forced her to perform fellatio on him and thrown her violently against a wall.

The police found her accusations credible, according to Farrow, but told her the statutes of limitation for the crimes had expired because the alleged abuse took place too long ago.

The New Yorker said Moonves had, in a statement, acknowledged three of the encounters but said they were consensual and occurred "before I came to CBS."

Terms of departure 

Following the earlier allegations, Moonves and CBS have spent weeks negotiating the terms of his departure, according to US news media. 

Financial news network CNBC said the talks are now near completion, with both parties hoping to complete them by Monday, before the stock exchanges open. 

CNBC said the tentative agreement would both put a term to Moonves's employment and end a lawsuit pitting network heads against the Redstone family, whose members control an 80 percent voting stake in CBS.

The Redstones, who wanted to merge CBS with the Viacom group -- which they also control -- sued CBS, saying the network had attempted to dilute their voting rights to a 20 percent share.

Absent an earlier settlement, a trial in the matter is set to begin October 3 in the eastern state of Delaware.

The negotiations over Moonves's departure are said to revolve largely around the size of his severance payment. 

Reports have said it could range from $100 million in stock to the $180 million stipulated in his contract. 

But it is possible he will leave with no bonus, pending the results of an investigation into the various accusations, said CNBC, quoting sources close to the talks.

One of his accusers, Jessica Pallingston, told Farrow such a payoff would be "completely disgusting."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us