It was "game on" in Istanbul, where thousands gathered for the four-day GameX 2018 convention.

The event included workshops, cosplay, drones and robot races, e-sports, VR and even a Geek Bazaar.

Fans attended to scope out the newest games, gear and technology on the market.

Gaming companies and developers are keen to get into the Turkish market, which ranks 18th in game revenue worldwide.

"We are participating in this event because we want to show our games to the people who come here," said an independent game developer, Adem Kayirci.

"And we want to test our games too, with the real people."

TRT World'sNatasha Hussain reports.