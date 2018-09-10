TÜRKİYE
Istanbul's youth get their game on at GameX convention
Thousands have attended the four-day international GameX convention in Istanbul, making it the biggest digital gaming and entertainment fair for Turkey and much of the region.
Youth visit the ''GameX 2018'' International Digital Games and Fan Fair at TUYAP Fair and Congress Center in Istanbul, Turkey on September 6, 2018. / AA
September 10, 2018

It was "game on" in Istanbul, where thousands gathered for the four-day GameX 2018 convention. 

The event included workshops, cosplay, drones and robot races, e-sports, VR and even a Geek Bazaar.

Fans attended to scope out the newest games, gear and technology on the market.

Gaming companies and developers are keen to get into the Turkish market, which ranks 18th in game revenue worldwide.

"We are participating in this event because we want to show our games to the people who come here," said an independent game developer, Adem Kayirci. 

"And we want to test our games too, with the real people." 

TRT World'sNatasha Hussain reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
