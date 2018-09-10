WORLD
Taliban attack Afghan security forces in north, killing dozens
In a series of multiple, separate attacks on Afghan security forces in the country's north, a total of 37 Afghan security forces were killed in gun battles.
A member of the Afghan security forces stands guard next to damaged army vehicles after a Taliban attack in Ghazni city, Afghanistan. (August 15, 2018) / Reuters
September 10, 2018

Taliban fighters have launched separate attacks on Afghan security forces in the country's north, killing at least 37 people, provincial officials said on Monday.

Mohammad Yusouf Ayubi, head of the provincial council in Kunduz province, said that at least 13 security forces were killed in an attack on a checkpoint they were manning in Dashti Archi district, with another 15 security forces wounded there. 

The firefight began late on Sunday and continued into Monday morning.

Averting civilian casualties 

Meanwhile in Jawzjan province, Provincial Police Chief General Faqir Mohammad Jawzjani said the Taliban attacked Khamyab district from different directions, forcing Afghan forces to withdraw from the district headquarters to avoid civilian causalities.

"There was intense fighting and we didn't want civilian houses destroyed, or any civilian casualties," said Jawzjani. 

He said that at least eight policemen were killed and three other police were wounded. Seven Taliban were killed and eight were wounded during the gun battle, he added.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the group for the attacks in Kunduz and Jawzjan provinces.

The Taliban also killed another 14 local Afghan policemen and pro-government militiamen in the Dara Suf district of Samangan province, provincial spokesman Sediq Azizi said, adding that six others were also wounded.

Azizi added that three Taliban fighters were killed and four others were wounded during the Monday morning battle.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack in Samangan, but Azizi blamed Taliban fighters who are active in the province and often target Afghan security forces and local, pro-government militias.

Repelled attack 

In another report from northern Sari Pul province, provincial police chief General Abdul Qayum Baqizai said that Taliban attacked checkpoints of the army and pro-government militia near the provincial capital, Sari Pul city.

Two pro-government militia fighters were killed and two others wounded, he said, but had no details on any possible casualties among the army.

"The Taliban's attack has been repelled, but sporadic gun battles are underway at the outskirts of the city." he added.

The Taliban hasn't yet commented on the fighting in Sari Pul province.

SOURCE:AP
