Bus crash in southern India kills at least 55 people
The driver lost control as he tried to avoid another bus on the crowded road leading from the popular Anjaneya Swamy temple in Telangana state.
The site of the deadly bus crash in Jagtial district, Telangana state, India on September 11, 2018. / Reuters
September 11, 2018

An overcrowded bus plunged into a gorge in southern India on Tuesday, killing at least 55 people and injuring several more, in one of the worst such accidents this year, authorities said.

The bus, part of the state-run network in Telangana, was returning from a hilltop temple in the district of Jagtial, about 190 km (118 miles) from Hyderabad, the state capital, a district official said.

"The driver lost control and the bus skidded off the road and fell into the valley," a top district official, G. Narendhar, told Reuters. "The majority of the passengers have suffered severe injuries."

Journalist Rebecca Bundhun has the latest from Mumbai. 

Media cited brake failure as the possible reason for the tragedy, but Narendhar said that needed to be investigated, adding that the 94 people on board the bus, including its driver and conductor, had exceeded the legal limit of 52.

"The bus accident ... is shocking beyond words," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on social network Twitter. "Anguished by the loss of lives."

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis reports.

India has the world's deadliest roads, with almost 150,000 people killed in accidents in 2016, the latest government data shows, up 3.2 percent from a year earlier.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
