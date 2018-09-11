POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Raikkonen to join Sauber from Ferrari, Leclerc goes the other way
Finland's Kimi Raikkonen will leave Ferrari at the end of the season and rejoin Sauber while Sauber's Charles Leclerc will take Raikkonen's seat at Ferrari.
Raikkonen to join Sauber from Ferrari, Leclerc goes the other way
Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland celebrates on a podium after the Formula One Italy Grand Prix at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, Sunday, September 2, 2018. / AP
September 11, 2018

Finland's 2007 Formula One world champion Kimi Raikkonen will leave Ferrari at the end of the season in a swap with Sauber's Charles Leclerc, both teams announced on Tuesday.

Raikkonen posted a message on Instagram announcing he would be rejoining Sauber on a two-year deal. The Finn first drove for Sauber in 2001.

"Guess who’s back?! Next two years with @sauberf1team ahead! Feels extremely good to go back where it all beg an!" the 38-year-old told his 974,000 Instagram followers.

The move was later confirmed by Sauber in a separate statement.

"Signing Kimi Raikkonen as our driver represents an important pillar of our project, and brings us closer to our target of making significant progress as a team in the near future," said principal Frederic Vasseur.

Both announcements come after the Italian Formula 1 team announced on Tuesday that the former world champion would leave Ferrari at the end of 2018.

"Scuderia Ferrari announces that, at the end of the 2018 season, Kimi Raikkonen will leave his current role," the team said in a statement.

"During these years, Kimi has made a fundamental contribution to the team, both as a driver and for his human qualities," the team said

"His role was decisive for the team's growth."

The 38-year-old Raikkonen has started in 287 Grand Prix, winning 20 since his debut in 2001 with Sauber, the team he will race for again in 2019.

Monegasque rookie Charles Leclerc, a 20-year-old Ferrari protege who races for Sauber will take the 2007 world champion's place.

Leclerc made his debut with Sauber this season after winning last year's Formula Two title.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'Deadly surge' in malnutrition-related deaths in Gaza: WHO chief
IDEF becomes launchpad for critical Turkish defence industry products
Tributes flood in for Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne
Afghanistan, Pakistan sign preferential trade deal
Climate crisis poses 'existential threat': ICJ's landmark ruling
Grief deepens as UK families receive 'wrong remains' of Air India crash victims
Over 100 NGOs warn of 'mass starvation' sweeping besieged Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Saudi delegation arrives in Damascus, aims to invest billions: Syrian media
Indian man sets up embassy of fictional country in New Delhi; reality finally catches up
Germany clears final hurdle for Eurofighter jet deal with Türkiye
Russia expects 'difficult' talks with Ukraine in Istanbul
New EU visa decision for Turks: Real reform or just a symbolic gesture?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us