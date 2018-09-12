POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Human Rights Watch: Refugee children being denied an education in Greece
In its latest report, Human Rights Watch has criticised the Greek government saying it's denying refugee children access to formal education.
Human Rights Watch: Refugee children being denied an education in Greece
British volunteer primary school teacher Helen Brannigan (C) speaks to refugee children before class at the volunteer-run "Refugee Education Chios" school on the island of Chios, Greece on September 7, 2016. / Reuters
September 12, 2018

The new school year begins in Greece this week, but a recent Human Rights Watch report has found that refugee children on Greek islands are being denied access to education. 

The rights group estimates in its latest report that about 12,000 school-aged children were living on the Greek islands, but only 400 were enrolled in formal classes.

"In June, more than 500 refugees arrived on the island of Chios and that kind of influx makes it difficult for teachers here to plan their classes, because they simply don't know how many students they're going to have, " coordinator at Refugee Education Chios, Sevie Paida said. 

TRT World's correspondent Melinda Nucifora visited the island to find out more.

Explore
'Deadly surge' in malnutrition-related deaths in Gaza: WHO chief
IDEF becomes launchpad for critical Turkish defence industry products
Tributes flood in for Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne
Afghanistan, Pakistan sign preferential trade deal
Climate crisis poses 'existential threat': ICJ's landmark ruling
Grief deepens as UK families receive 'wrong remains' of Air India crash victims
Over 100 NGOs warn of 'mass starvation' sweeping besieged Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Saudi delegation arrives in Damascus, aims to invest billions: Syrian media
Indian man sets up embassy of fictional country in New Delhi; reality finally catches up
Germany clears final hurdle for Eurofighter jet deal with Türkiye
Russia expects 'difficult' talks with Ukraine in Istanbul
New EU visa decision for Turks: Real reform or just a symbolic gesture?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us