POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Cancer deaths rise to 9.6 million as populations grow and age
The World Health Organization's cancer research arm estimates in a report released on Wednesday that there will be more than 18 million new cases globally this year and more than 9 million deaths.
Cancer deaths rise to 9.6 million as populations grow and age
In this file photo taken on June 19, 2018, samples of donated blood are stored before testing for diseases at a Hemotherapy centre in Santa Cruz de Tenerife on the Canary Island of Tenerife. / AFP
September 12, 2018

Cancer will claim the lives of 9.6 million people in 2018, accounting for one in eight of all deaths among men and one in 11 among women, the World Health Organization's cancer research agency said on Wednesday.

In its GLOBOCAN report detailing prevalence and death rates from many different types of cancer, the WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) said the global cancer burden would rise to an estimated 18.1 million new cases this year. This was up from 14.1 million — and 8.2 million deaths — in 2012, when the last GLOBACAN survey was published.

IARC said the rising cancer burden — characterised as the number of new cases, the prevalence, and the number of deaths — was due to several factors, including social and economic development and growing and ageing populations.

In emerging economies, it said, there is also a shift from cancers related to poverty and infections towards cancers linked to lifestyles and diets more typical of wealthier countries.

Lung cancer kills more patients than any other type

Lung cancer — mainly caused by smoking — is the leading cause of cancer death worldwide, the report said. And along with breast cancer, lung cancer also causes the highest number of new cases of the disease: 2.1 million new cases of each are expected to be diagnosed this year alone.

With an estimated 1.8 million new cases in 2018, colorectal or bowel cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer, followed by prostate cancer and then stomach cancer.

"These new figures highlight that much remains to be done to address the alarming rise in the cancer burden globally and that prevention has a key role to play," IARC's director Christopher Wild said in a statement with the report.

He called for efficient prevention and early detection policies to be implemented urgently "to control this devastating disease across the world."

IARC's report said prevention efforts such as stop-smoking campaigns, screenings, and human papillomavirus vaccinations may have helped reduce incidence rates for some cancers, such as lung cancer among men in Northern Europe and North America and cervical cancer in most regions other than sub-Saharan Africa.

But it added that most countries still face an overall rise in the number of cancer cases diagnosed and needing treatment.

Worldwide, the total number of people who are alive within five years of a cancer diagnosis, called the five-year prevalence, is estimated to be 43.8 million.

Global patterns showed that for men and women combined, nearly half of new cancer cases and more than half of cancer deaths worldwide in 2018 will be in Asia, in part because the region has nearly 60 percent of the global population.

Europe accounts for 23.4 percent of global cancer cases and 20.3 percent of cancer deaths, although it has only 9 percent of the global population.

The Americas have 13.3 percent of the global population and account for 21 percent of cancer cases and 14.4 percent of cancer deaths. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'Deadly surge' in malnutrition-related deaths in Gaza: WHO chief
IDEF becomes launchpad for critical Turkish defence industry products
Tributes flood in for Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne
Afghanistan, Pakistan sign preferential trade deal
Climate crisis poses 'existential threat': ICJ's landmark ruling
Grief deepens as UK families receive 'wrong remains' of Air India crash victims
Over 100 NGOs warn of 'mass starvation' sweeping besieged Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Saudi delegation arrives in Damascus, aims to invest billions: Syrian media
Indian man sets up embassy of fictional country in New Delhi; reality finally catches up
Germany clears final hurdle for Eurofighter jet deal with Türkiye
Russia expects 'difficult' talks with Ukraine in Istanbul
New EU visa decision for Turks: Real reform or just a symbolic gesture?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us