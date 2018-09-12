At least six people were killed and 42 wounded when a suicide bomber detonated a car full of explosives at a restaurant on a highway connecting the Iraqi city of Baiji with Tikrit in Saladin Governorate on Wednesday, police and medical sources said.

Police said the attacker targeted the Qalaa restaurant, which is usually frequented by members of the security forces and paramilitary fighters.

Most of the casualties were a group of Iraqi tourists travelling on board a bus that stopped by the restaurant, police and medical sources said.

No group has claimed responsibility, but Daesh terrorists often carry out such attacks.

Iraqi security officials have said Daesh is likely to regroup and continue their attacks in Iraq after its self-proclaimed caliphate all but collapsed and the militants were dislodged from large areas of the west and north of the country.

The group's fighters have since then waged a campaign of kidnappings and killings.