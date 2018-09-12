WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least six people killed as car bomb hits diners in Iraq
Another 42 were wounded in the explosion which occurred at a highway restaurant frequented by security forces in Saladin Governorate. However, most of the casualties were a group of Iraqi tourists.
At least six people killed as car bomb hits diners in Iraq
In this file photo a member of the Iraqi forces walks though the wreckage of a vehicle after a car bomb attack in Saddam Hussein's hometown of Tikrit, 130 kilometers (80 miles) north of Baghdad, Iraq. October 10, 2007. / AP
September 12, 2018

At least six people were killed and 42 wounded when a suicide bomber detonated a car full of explosives at a restaurant on a highway connecting the Iraqi city of Baiji with Tikrit in Saladin Governorate on Wednesday, police and medical sources said.

Police said the attacker targeted the Qalaa restaurant, which is usually frequented by members of the security forces and paramilitary fighters.

Most of the casualties were a group of Iraqi tourists travelling on board a bus that stopped by the restaurant, police and medical sources said.

No group has claimed responsibility, but Daesh terrorists often carry out such attacks.

Iraqi security officials have said Daesh is likely to regroup and continue their attacks in Iraq after its self-proclaimed caliphate all but collapsed and the militants were dislodged from large areas of the west and north of the country.

The group's fighters have since then waged a campaign of kidnappings and killings. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'Deadly surge' in malnutrition-related deaths in Gaza: WHO chief
IDEF becomes launchpad for critical Turkish defence industry products
Tributes flood in for Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne
Afghanistan, Pakistan sign preferential trade deal
Climate crisis poses 'existential threat': ICJ's landmark ruling
Grief deepens as UK families receive 'wrong remains' of Air India crash victims
Over 100 NGOs warn of 'mass starvation' sweeping besieged Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Saudi delegation arrives in Damascus, aims to invest billions: Syrian media
Indian man sets up embassy of fictional country in New Delhi; reality finally catches up
Germany clears final hurdle for Eurofighter jet deal with Türkiye
Russia expects 'difficult' talks with Ukraine in Istanbul
New EU visa decision for Turks: Real reform or just a symbolic gesture?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us