TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey to use lira in property purchases, sales, rents
A presidential decree has been published in the Official Gazette ordering that all sales and leasing contracts made in foreign currencies in Turkey must be converted into lira within 30 days.
Turkey to use lira in property purchases, sales, rents
A view of Istanbul's skyline, in Istanbul, Turkey on Friday, May 6, 2016. / AP Archive
September 13, 2018

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a decree on Thursday that requires using the lira for buying, selling and renting of real estate and leasing of vehicles, according to presidential sources.

The decree was also published in the Official Gazette.

Purchase, sales and rental contracts of moveable and immovable properties and vehicle leasing made in foreign currencies will be converted into Turkish lira within 30 days, according to the decree.

It added that in the current contracts, the agreed prices in foreign currencies will be redefined as Turkish lira within one month and the terms of the decree will be executed by the Finance and Treasury Ministry.

On August 29, Finance and Treasury Minister Berat Albayrak said the government would take steps to prevent foreign currencies from being used for real estate and shopping mall store rent and sales.

Real estate sale and rental deals in foreign currency are common in Turkey, particularly in the retail sector.

The lira has lost some 40 percent of its value against the dollar so far this year, affected by US support of YPG terrorists in Syria despite Ankara's objections, Washington's failure to extradite FETO terror group leader Fetullah Gulen, and the house detention in Turkey of an American pastor charged with terror-related offences.

The latest move comes ahead of a Turkey central bank meeting on Thursday when policymakers will decide whether to raise interest rates to support the lira.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us