At least 11 killed in China after suspect ploughs SUV into crowd
The Hengyang city government said the suspect in the case had previous convictions for crimes including drug trafficking, theft and assault and, acting alone, had sought to "get revenge on society."
Armed police officers on patrol in China. / AP
September 13, 2018

At least 11 people were killed and another 44 hospitalised after a person allegedly drove an SUV deliberately into a crowd in central China on Wednesday evening, according to police.

They said the assailant then jumped out of the vehicle and attacked victims with a dagger and shovel.

The incident happened in Mishui town, part of Hengyang city in Hunan province, the Hengyang government said in a statement.

The city government said the suspect in the case had previous convictions for crimes including drug trafficking, theft and assault and, acting alone, had sought to "get revenge on society."

Police identified the suspect as 54-year-old Yang Zanyun from Hengyang's Hengdong county. They did not give Yang's gender.

There was no indication that the incident was terror related.

