Volkswagen to end iconic Beetle cars in 2019
The curvy-topped sedans, which shook off Nazi origins to become a global auto phenomenon, are being sidelined as Volkswagen emphasises electric cars and larger family-oriented vehicles.
Vintage Volkswagen Beetle cars are parked for an all Volkswagen car show in suburban Manila. / AFP
September 14, 2018

Volkswagen announced Thursday it would end production of its iconic Beetle model cars in 2019 after adding a pair of final editions of the insect-inspired vehicles.

"As we move to being a full-line, family-focused automaker in the US and ramp up our electrification strategy...there are no immediate plans to replace it," Hinrich Woebcken, chief executive of Volkswagen Group of America said in a statement.

"But, I would also say, never say never," he added.

"The loss of the Beetle after three generations, over nearly seven decades, will evoke a host of emotions from the Beetle's many devoted fans," Woebcken said.

Volkswagen plans to offer the two final edition models in both coupe and convertible styles. The cars will include nods to earlier versions and be priced at $23,045 and up, the company said.

SOURCE:AFP
