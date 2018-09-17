CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Paul McCartney's new album tops US Billboard after nearly four decades
"Egypt Station" is the first album in five years by McCartney, who has shown renewed vigor with extensive touring since 2016 and dates scheduled through 2019.
Paul McCartney's new album tops US Billboard after nearly four decades
Paul McCartney, 76-year-old has recorded one of his most ambitious albums in years, "Egypt Station". / AFP Archive
September 17, 2018

Paul McCartney is back on the top of the US Billboard chart, earning his first solo number-one album in the United States in 36 years.

Egypt Station – a confident 16-track album in which McCartney experiments with a younger rock feel in addition to his classic Beatles sound – marked the first time that he has ever debuted as a solo artist on top of the benchmark US Billboard chart.

The English legend – who at 76-years-old, retains a hectic touring schedule – spared no promotional effort for the album, appearing on US late-night shows and live streaming an invite-only concert inside New York's Grand Central Station.

Surprisingly, McCartney did not replicate the feat in his native Britain, where Egypt Station debuted at number three, with veteran US rapper Eminem's surprise album Kamikaze reigning for a second week.

Egypt Station sold the equivalent of 153,000 copies in the United States in the week since its release on September 7, tracking service Nielsen Music said.

Unusually for a chart-topping album in recent years, virtually all of the sales were traditional purchases rather than through streaming or individually downloaded tracks.

McCartney, who last topped the chart as a solo artist in 1982 with Tug of War, achieved the second largest gap between number-one albums for any artist.

Johnny Cash holds the record with a break that was seven months longer than McCartney's when the country great posthumously hit number one in 2006.

Since Tug of War, McCartney has also reached number one four times in the United States with Beatles anthologies.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us