TÜRKİYE
Global cargo giants seek rental spots at Istanbul's new airport
Turkey's Transport and Infrastructure Minister Cahit Turhan says world's leading cargo companies have applied for rental spaces at the new airport, which will have an annual passenger capacity of up to 200 million.
Workers chat at the international terminal of the city's new airport under construction in Istanbul, Turkey on August 8, 2018. / Reuters
September 18, 2018

The world's leading cargo companies have applied for rental spots at Istanbul's new airport, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Cahit Turhan said on Tuesday.

"We will provide a great competitive environment especially for large companies that provide air cargo services globally, which will be able to operate in our country," Turhan said.

He said the first phase of the new airport is set to be completed on October 29.

The minister said once this phase is opened, the airport will welcome 90 million passengers annually with 3,500 daily landings and take-offs.

Thousands to get employment

He said it will also offer a 100,000 square metre area of living space, a 25,000-vehicle parking lot, a 42 km-long baggage conveyor system, as well as 143 boarding bridges.

Turhan said the airport will will create employment opportunities for at least 225,000 people.

Once fully completed, the airport will offer flights to more than 300 destinations with an annual passenger capacity of up to 200 million.

Turkey's General Directorate of State Airports Authority data shows around 1.38 billion people have passed through the country's airports over the past 10 years.

