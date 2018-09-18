WORLD
Migrants and refugees look to Spain as rules tighten in Italy
European Union leaders will meet in Austria on Wednesday in yet another attempt to reach a burden sharing policy.
In this photo taken on Sunday, February 18, 2018, migrants' and refugees' personal belongings lie on a rubber boat after being rescued by aid workers of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, after leaving Libya trying to reach European soil, 96 km north of Al Khums, Libya. / AP
September 18, 2018

Europe's efforts to find a solution to the ongoing migrant and refugee crisis has been called "pathetic" by the United Nations.

With Italy tightening access to it's seaports, Spain has become the preferred destination for thousands of migrants and refugees who continue to cross the mediterranean. 

TRT World's Sarah Morice visited Spain to assess the impact the migration is having on the country. 

SOURCE:TRT World
