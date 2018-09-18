Europe's efforts to find a solution to the ongoing migrant and refugee crisis has been called "pathetic" by the United Nations.

European Union leaders will meet in Austria on Wednesday in yet another attempt to reach a burden sharing policy.

With Italy tightening access to it's seaports, Spain has become the preferred destination for thousands of migrants and refugees who continue to cross the mediterranean.

TRT World's Sarah Morice visited Spain to assess the impact the migration is having on the country.