Trump studying possibility of a permanent US base in Poland
Poland's President Andrzej Duda asks the US to station more troops in his country and wants to increase the volume of liquefied gas contracts with the US to cut its dependence on gas imports from Russia.
US President Donald Trump greets Poland's President Andrzej Duda at the start of a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, September 18, 2018. / Reuters
September 18, 2018

Security, trade and energy topped the agenda as US President Donald Trump welcomed Polish President Andrzej Duda to the White House on an official visit for the first time. 

Duda credited Trump for making Warsaw the first stop on the US president's inaugural European trip last year and said Trump's outdoor address in Poland was a "very important moment" for the relationship between the two countries.

Trump said the two leaders agreed to bolster defense, energy and commercial ties, adding that the alliance between the two countries had "never been stronger."

During a meeting in the Oval Office, Trump renewed his criticism of a planned new natural gas pipeline linking Germany with Russia. 

Trump said it was "ridiculous" because it benefited Russia and was bad for the German people.

Poland wants to increase the volume of liquefied gas contracts with the US as a way to cut its dependence on gas imports from Russia.

Polish leader offers "Fort Trump" military base 

Poland's leader pressed Trump on Tuesday to consider creating a permanent American military base in Poland, offering a tempting incentive: The installation would be called "Fort Trump."

Duda extended the invitation during a one-on-one meeting with Trump at the White House that focused heavily on the US presence in Poland as the country faces Russia's increased military activities in the region.

Trump said during a joint news conference with Duda that he was considering the idea and noted that Poland had offered more than $2 billion to the US to pay for such an effort. 

Duda, for his part, came away confident that he had taken a major step toward lining up a permanent American military base in his country.

"I was smiling when talking to Mr. President. I said that I would very much like for us to set up a permanent American base in Poland which we would call Fort Trump," Duda said through a translator. "And I firmly believe that this is possible," he added.

Seeking a check on Russian aggression, Poland wants the 3,000 US troops now deployed in Poland on a rotating basis to be upgraded to a larger, permanent presence.

A decision from the US could come early next year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
