POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Refugees and migrants in Spain find their 'soul' in football
Alma de Africa or Soul of Africa is not an ordinary team. It is made almost entirely of migrants and refugees and is based in the Spanish city of Jerez.
Refugees and migrants in Spain find their 'soul' in football
Soul of Africa was founded in 2015 and is made up almost entirely of refugees and migrants trying to make a life in Spain.
September 19, 2018

A football team called the Soul of Africa and made up mostly of refugees and migrants has given its players new hope.

Founded in Jerez, a small city in Spain's Andalucia region, the club helps players find jobs and housing.

The majority of the players come from Africa with some coming from Latin America.

The Soul of Africa have played four seasons, and they are so successful they've already been promoted to a higher league twice. 

More than 33,000 migrants have arrived in Spain by sea so far this year. 

TRT World'sSarah Morice reports from Spain.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us