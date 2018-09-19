WORLD
1 MIN READ
US embassy staff illnesses in Cuba remain a mystery
The US State Department said it is investigating whether the illnesses were acoustic attacks or a form of viral warfare.
US embassy staff illnesses in Cuba remain a mystery
People stand on a sidewalk near the US embassy in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. / Reuters Archive
September 19, 2018

Relations between the US and Cuba were officially restored in 2015, but over the last two years, they've deteriorated again. 

At least 26 US diplomats, intelligence officials and family members have suffered mystery health problems in Havana, which according to the US happened because they came under attack. 

Recent reports have suggested investigators are focusing on the possibility that some sort of microwave device may be responsible and that Russia, which has long had close ties with Cuba, is the leading suspect for the attacks.

TRT World'sEd Augustin reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us