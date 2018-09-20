WORLD
2 MIN READ
US removes PYD/YPG from annual terrorism report
The previous edition of the annual State Department report noted that Turkey views the Syria-based PYD/YPG as an extension of the PKK militant group, which the US, Turkey and EU list as a terrorist organisation.
US removes PYD/YPG from annual terrorism report
A US general (C) with YPG militants near the northeastern Syrian town of Derik on April 25, 2017. / Reuters Archive
September 20, 2018

The US State Department omitted the PYD/YPG terrorist group from its 2017 Country Reports on Terrorism, which was released on Wednesday.

The previous edition of the report noted that Turkey views the Syria-based PYD/YPG as an extension of the PKK militant group, which the US, Turkey and the EU list as a terrorist organisation.

The report also said that Turkey refers to Fetullah Gulen as the leader of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), but the state department described him as an “Islamic cleric."

"Turkey’s counterterrorism efforts were impacted in the aftermath of the July 2016 coup attempt due to the government’s investigation of FETO," it said.

The report said Turkey was continuing its intensive efforts to defeat terrorist organisations both inside and outside its borders, including the PKK and Daesh terror groups.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us