WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death toll climbs to 22 in Philippine monsoon landslide
Rescuers are still looking for 50 more people missing after a massive hillside collapsed on several rural communities near Naga on the tourist island of Cebu.
Death toll climbs to 22 in Philippine monsoon landslide
The rescue effort came as the nation was still reeling from Typhoon Mangkhut, which killed 88, mostly in a massive landslide in the country's mountainous north. / AFP
September 21, 2018

The death toll from a monsoon landslide in the central Philippines has risen to 22, officials said on Friday, as rescuers dug through the night in a frantic search for survivors of the latest tragedy in the storm-hit nation.

Dozens were still missing after part of a massive hillside collapsed onThursday on several rural communities near Naga on the tourist island of Cebu.

The rescue effort came as the nation was still reeling from Typhoon Mangkhut, which killed 88, mostly in a massive landslide in the country's mountainous north.

Rescuers on Cebu pulled 22 bodies from the rubble within 24 hours of the latest disaster, provincial disaster office spokesman Julius Regner said.

Around 200 police, firemen, and specialists using heavy equipment were still looking for about 50 people, Regner said.

"We hope to recover everyone today so as not to prolong the agony of the relatives," he added.

Heavy monsoon rain

Cebu was not directly hit by Mangkhut, the world's strongest typhoon this year, but has been pounded by heavy monsoon rain for days, making the slopes dangerously loose.

Police forced about 20 people to vacate nearby homes and move to evacuation centres overnight Thursday out of concern there could be more landslides, Regner said.

The efforts came as searchers in the Philippines' north continued to work to recover the corpses of suspected dozens of people buried in a landslide unleashed on Saturday by Typhoon Mangkhut.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us