BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Comcast outbids Fox with $39 billion offer for Sky in auction
The US cable giant beat Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox in the battle for British broadcaster Sky in a rare auction to decide the fate of the pay-television group.
Comcast outbids Fox with $39 billion offer for Sky in auction
A view of the Sky TV headquarters in West London. Media mogul Rupert Murdoch who dominated Britain's press for decades, shaking Fleet Street to its foundations and dueling with the BBC, lost the bid for British Sky Broadcasting Group PLC to US giant Comcast. / AP
September 22, 2018

Comcast beat Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox in the battle for Sky after offering around $39 billion (30 billion pounds) for the British broadcaster in a rare auction to decide the fate of the pay-television group.

US cable giant Comcast bid $22.59 a share for control of London-listed Sky during the auction, bettering a $20.49 a share offer by Fox, the Takeover Panel said in a statement shortly after final bids were made on Saturday.

Comcast's final offer was significantly higher than its bid going into the auction of $19.28 and compares with Sky's closing share price of $20.72 on Friday.

The quick-fire auction marks a dramatic climax to a protracted transatlantic bidding battle that has waged ever since February, when cable giant Comcast gate-crashed Fox's takeover of Sky.

Sky’s independent directors recommended that investors back Comcast’s offer. 

Shareholders in the British broadcasting group will have about a fortnight to decide which one to back after the auction finishes.

It is a blow to 87-year-old media mogul Murdoch and the U.S. media and entertainment group that he controls, which already holds 39 percent of Sky and had been trying to take full ownership of the business since December 2016.

It is also a setback for US entertainment giant Walt Disney, which agreed a separate $71 billion deal to buy the bulk of Fox's film and TV assets, including the Sky stake, in June and would have taken ownership of the British broadcaster following a successful Fox takeover. A successful bid would have bolstered their businesses in the face of rapid growth of streaming services such as Netflix, which are transforming the media industry.

$1 = 0.7648 pounds at the time of publishing

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us