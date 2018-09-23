WORLD
3 MIN READ
Rebel attack in Congo kills at least 18
The attack took place in Beni. killing at least 14 civilians and four soldiers. Local public health officials warned the unrest will have a "considerable impact" on the Ebola outbreak.
Rebel attack in Congo kills at least 18
Medical team wear protective suits as they prepare to administer Ebola patient care at The Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA) treatment centre in Beni, North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo. September 6, 2018. / Reuters Archive
September 23, 2018

At least 14 civilians and four soldiers were killed on Saturday in a six-hour attack by rebels on the town of Beni in eastern Congo, the army and local officials said, warning the unrest could hamper efforts to quash an Ebola epidemic in the area.

The latest outbreak of the deadly disease has been focused in North Kivu and Ituri provinces, which have been a tinderbox of armed rebellion and ethnic killing since two civil wars in the late 1990s. (Read more on DRC's Ebola outbreak here)

"The general hospital which houses one of the Ebola treatment centres was the focus of angry protests this morning. This is a normal reaction for a community that is bereaved for the umpteenth time," a local public health official said on condition of anonymity.

'Beni is ungovernable'

Militants believed to belong to the Allied Democratic Forces, a Ugandan militant group active in eastern Congo, clashed with Congolese troops in Beni, a town of several hundred thousand people, local civil society leader Kizito Bin Hangi said by telephone.

"Beni is ungovernable this morning. Several protests have been declared in the town where the people express their anger with consternation," he said.

In addition to the known fatalities, dozens of civilians were wounded as they fled the violence, which broke out in the early hours of Saturday evening and lasted until midnight, Bin Hangi added.

A spokesman for the army declined immediate comment.

Ebola challenge

The attack underscores the challenges the government and health organisations face in tackling Ebola in an area where years of instability has undermined locals' confidence in the authorities.

The violence "will have a considerable impact on the whole response to Ebola," the public health official said.

The latest Ebola outbreak, which causes haemorrhagic fever, vomiting and diarrhoea, is believed to have killed 99 people since July and infected another 48.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us