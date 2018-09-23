WORLD
One Palestinian killed, 14 injured in Israeli attacks
Israeli soldiers killed one Palestinian and injured 14 others during peaceful demonstrations, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
Palestinians shout slogans during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence, in the southern Gaza on September 21, 2018. / Reuters
September 23, 2018

A peaceful Palestinian demonstrator was killed and 14 others were injured by Israeli soldiers, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Sunday. 

In a statement, the ministry said that Imad Ishtawi, 21, had been martyred by Israeli fire in the eastern Gaza Strip.  

One of the injured was in critical condition, the statement added.  

Since the latest round of Palestinian rallies began in late March, scores of Palestinians have been killed — and thousands injured — by Israeli troops deployed along the border with Gaza.

Protesters are demanding the “right of return” to their homes and villages in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

They also demand an end to Israel’s 11-year blockade of the Gaza, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its more than two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.

In a separate incident, Israeli jets hit peaceful Palestinian demonstrators along the Gaza border.  

No statement was made indicating if there were any casualties from the airstrikes. The Israeli army made a statement with regard to the attack, saying that "for months, Gazans have been launching arson balloons at Israel."

SOURCE:AA
