Erdogan says Turkey to increase safe zones in Syria
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke to the Turkish American National Steering Committee meeting during his visit to New York, where he will also address UN General Assembly session.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during Turkish-American National Steering Committee (TASC) meeting in New York, United States on September 23, 2018 / AA
September 24, 2018

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkey would continue to increase the number of safe zones within Syria to include the east of the Euphrates River. 

In his address to Turkish and Muslim communities in New York, organised by Turkish American National Steering Committee, Erdogan said Turkey’s struggle will continue until the terror threat against it ends and it would eradicate terror gangs that aim at Syria’s future.

"We will not abandon Jerusalem, our first Qıblah [Islamic direction of prayer] to invaders and those who perform state terror on Palestinians," Erdogan said.

He also criticised the UN Security Council for serving the interests of “certain powers” rather than working to ensure global peace and stability.

Erdogan arrived in New York on Sunday to attend the UN General Assembly's 73rd session. 

In his address to the session on Tuesday, Erdogan is due to highlight the longstanding Syrian crisis, among other issues. 

During his four-day visit, he will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other foreign leaders as well as attend events on the sidelines of the summit.

Erdogan's schedule included an address to the Turkish American National Steering Committee.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan has more details.

Included in his delegation are Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, and Fahrettin Altun, the presidential communications director.

The theme of this year's UN General Assembly meetings is "Making the United Nations Relevant to All People: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
