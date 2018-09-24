TÜRKİYE
Over 20 FETO suspects arrested in Istanbul
Police arrested the suspects during anti-terror raids at 54 locations in 24 districts of the city, sources said.
The suspects are accused of using the organisation’s encrypted messaging application ByLock and being involved in training activities of the organisation. / AA
September 24, 2018

Turkish police arrested 21 suspects in Istanbul for their alleged links to Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), the group allegedly behind a coup attempt in Turkey in 2016.

Police arrested the suspects during anti-terror raids at 54 locations in 24 districts of the city, sources said.

Sources had spoken on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.  

The suspects are accused of using the organisation’s encrypted messaging application ByLock and being involved in training activities of the organisation.  

Police also seized a number of organisational documents and digital tools. 

Separately, Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office issued arrest warrants for 61 soldiers from the navy and land forces, including senior officers. Eighteen are on active duty.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen were behind the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.  

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
