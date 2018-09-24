TÜRKİYE
Mediterranean Sea a 'graveyard of desperate people' – Cavusoglu
At a UN event on the refugee crisis, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says, "Dead children lying on the coasts are a shame for the entire world and humanity."
Cavusoglu says the "heavy burden of humanitarian consequences of the Syrian crisis has been left on Turkey's shoulders." / AA Archive
September 24, 2018

The Mediterranean Sea is turning into a cemetery for hopeless people, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday, during his speech at a UN event on migration and refugees.

"Let me underline the terrible reality. The Mediterranean Sea, the cradle of centuries-long civilizations, is becoming a graveyard of desperate people," Cavusoglu said during his address to the UN General Assembly's Global Compact on Refugees: A Model for Greater Solidarity and Cooperation.

Cavusoglu said globally there are around 260 million migrants, more than 68 million displaced people and an excess of 25 million refugees.

"Dead children lying on the coasts are a shame for the entire world and humanity," he added.

'Heavy burden' on Turkey

The minister said Turkey did not leave innocent people to the hands of a "brutal" Syrian regime nor to Daesh or PKK/YPG terror groups, as he highlighted Turkey's efforts to mitigate the crisis.

"Unfortunately, the heavy burden of humanitarian consequences of the Syrian crisis has been left on Turkey’s shoulders. 

"Commitments have not been fulfilled. Our calls for more burden and responsibility sharing fell on deaf ears.

"However, we have continued to pursue a humanitarian approach," Cavusoglu said.

Idlib deal 

He added Turkey has demonstrated a similar attitude in the latest crisis in Syria's Idlib.

Cavusoglu said a trilateral summit in Tehran between Turkey, Russia and Iran, and the Sochi meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, prevented a major humanitarian tragedy.

"While we have maintained our determination to fight terrorism, we have shown that we can protect civilians and settlements. Thanks to such efforts, we have also significantly reduced a new migratory flow to Turkey and the EU countries from Syria," he added.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since 2011 when Bashar al Assad's regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity. Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed or displaced in the conflict, according to the UN.

SOURCE:AA
