WORLD
1 MIN READ
Train between Hong Kong and China launches amid criticism
Critics say the multi-billion-dollar project might give away part of the city's territory to Beijing.
Train between Hong Kong and China launches amid criticism
A G79 Fuxing bullet train, the first high-speed train service from Beijing West station to Hong Kong West Kowloon station following the opening of the Hong Kong section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link, leaves the Beijing West Station in Beijing, China, September 23, 2018. / Reuters
September 24, 2018

A new link connecting Hong Kong to China's National High-Speed Rail Network began operating on Sunday. The project has been marred by delays, cost overruns, and controversy over joint-checkpoint arrangements with the mainland. 

Chinese security has been stationed in semi-autonomous Hong Kong for the first time at the harbour front West Kowloon rail terminus, as part of a new "special port area" that is subject to mainland law.

Despite fears over passenger safety in the mainland zones, hundreds gathered at the terminus, with the first train leaving for the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen at 7:00 am (2300 GMT Saturday).

TRT World's Patrick Fok has more from Hong Kong. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us