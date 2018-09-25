WORLD
4 MIN READ
Political tensions rise in Tunisia ahead of 2019 presidential elections
President Beji Caid Essebsi announces breaking up of ties with coalition partner Ennhadha Party, at a time when a power shift is taking place with many parliamentarians changing loyalties.
Political tensions rise in Tunisia ahead of 2019 presidential elections
A man hangs a picture of Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi during a meeting with Mohsen Marzouk in Tunis, Tunisia. January 10, 2016. / Reuters Archive
September 25, 2018

Tunisia, the only country to achieve democratic success in the so-called Arab Spring after protests toppled Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011, has been facing mounting political tension during the past few months. 

Nine cabinets have failed since 2011 to find a solution to the country’s economic problems, including high inflation and unemployment.

And lenders like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are also growing impatient. 

Governing Nidaa Tounes suspends PM's membership

Tunisia’s governing Nidaa Tounes party said on Friday it had frozen the prime minister’s membership in the latest escalation in a row between the prime minister and the president’s son.

Prime Minister Youssef Chahed said in May that the president’s son, Hafedh Caid Essebsi, had destroyed the governing Nidaa Tounes party and that the crisis in the party has affected state institutions.

The president’s son, who is a leader of the Nidaa Tounes, had called for the prime minister’s dismissal because of his government’s failure to revive the economy. His call was supported by the powerful UGTT union, which has rejected economic reforms proposed by the prime minister.

MPs resign amid rising tension 

Two weeks ago, eight members from Nidaa Tunis resigned to join a new coalition called the National Coalition, which supports Chahed’s government. 

There are 217 seats in Tunisia's Parliament with eight blocs and Ennahda has been at the top with 69 seats, surpassing the governing Nidaa Tunis. 

Composed at the start of 33 deputies, the new parliamentary bloc now includes 43 deputies. However, more members of parliament are expected to join their bloc, which may cause a shift in power in the parliament.

President announces divorce with Ennhadha

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi on Tuesday has announced ending relations with coalition partner Ennahda. 

''There will be no more consensus between Caid Essebsi and Ennahda'', he said

In May, officials from the secular Nidaa Tounes and conservative Ennahda and labour and employers' unions agreed to start a new economic programme.

However, talks broke off very quick after the parties failed to hammer out details. 

Elections in December

Tunisia will hold the presidential election in December 2019, President Essebsi announced on Monday evening. 

The Ennahda Nidaa and Tounes agreed in 2014 on a constitution granting far-reaching political rights, limiting the role of religion and holding free elections, which stands out in a region often run by autocrats.

But Tunisia fell into a political crisis again this year after Essebsi’s son called for the prime minister's dismissal. 

In his more than two years in office, Chahed has pushed through austerity measures and structural reforms, such as cutting fuel subsidies that have helped to underpin a $2.8 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other financial support.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us