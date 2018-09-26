BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
Carmakers trigger Brexit contingency plans as no deal uncertainty grows
McLaren, BMW and Honda are among carmakers in the UK who are preparing for a possible hard Brexit scenario which could see tariffs and trade barriers between Britain and the EU if the two sides fail to agree on a deal before the March 29 deadline.
Carmakers trigger Brexit contingency plans as no deal uncertainty grows
Mini cars are seen reflected in a car mirror, in central London February 16, 2009. German car manufacturer BMW AG is cutting around 850 jobs at its Mini plant in Oxford, central England, as it scales back production in the wake of falling demand, provoking union anger. / Reuters
September 26, 2018

Carmakers in Britain have triggered some Brexit contingency plans such as certifying models in Europe and are working on redrawing production schedules and stockpiling more parts to defend against any loss of unfettered trade after Brexit.

Such moves would allow plants, which rely on the just-in-time delivery of tens of thousands of components, to keep operating after Brexit on March 29 but would adds costs and bureaucracy which could risk their long-term viability.

London and Brussels hope to agree a deal by the end of the year to avoid tariffs and trade barriers but Prime Minister Theresa May's proposals have been criticised by both Brexiteers, who want a cleaner break from the bloc, and the European Union.

McLaren Automotive, which builds around 5,000 cars a year at its English factory, is looking at having its cars certified by both a British and European agency, is planning to stockpile critical components and change when it sells into the EU if there is disruption.

"I will sell a little more in January and February and plan to pick the volume up in May and give us a leaner period through the change point," Chief Executive Mike Flewitt told Reuters.

BMW, which said last week it would move the annual summer-time shutdown of its British Mini plant to April, is looking for lorry parking areas and warehousing on both sides of the channel and is seeking to sign contracts to lease certain locations, a spokesman said.

It is also investing in IT systems to handle any new red tape as carmakers estimate tens of thousands of new documents could be needed if tariffs and customs are imposed.

The German carmaker's Brexit plans are costing millions of pounds, a source told Reuters.

But Honda, which builds 10 percent of Britain's 1.6 million cars at its Swindon plant, is not in the market to buy "huge amounts of warehousing space", its Europe boss Ian Howells told Reuters.

"It's been a very precise calculation or estimation of what components need to be brought in," he said, adding the firm could also alter its output to sell more into Europe at the start of next year.

Many carmakers have also asked suppliers to look into how they would handle delays at ports, executives told Reuters, as thousands of parts, engines and finished models move between Britain and the continent every day.

British negotiators have cited the car industry as an example of where the European Union would lose out if there are new barriers to trade, a source told Reuters, particularly due to the high volumes of German cars sold in Britain.

Britain's Brexit ministry did not reply to a request for comment.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'Deadly surge' in malnutrition-related deaths in Gaza: WHO chief
IDEF becomes launchpad for critical Turkish defence industry products
Tributes flood in for Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne
Afghanistan, Pakistan sign preferential trade deal
Climate crisis poses 'existential threat': ICJ's landmark ruling
Grief deepens as UK families receive 'wrong remains' of Air India crash victims
Over 100 NGOs warn of 'mass starvation' sweeping besieged Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Saudi delegation arrives in Damascus, aims to invest billions: Syrian media
Indian man sets up embassy of fictional country in New Delhi; reality finally catches up
Germany clears final hurdle for Eurofighter jet deal with Türkiye
Russia expects 'difficult' talks with Ukraine in Istanbul
New EU visa decision for Turks: Real reform or just a symbolic gesture?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us