WORLD
4 MIN READ
S-300 missile system will make Israel rethink air raids – Syrian regime
The regime's Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad says Tel Aviv will have to make accurate calculations "if it thinks to attack Syria again." It comes after Russia announced the delivery of S-300s to Bashar al Assad's regime within two weeks.
S-300 missile system will make Israel rethink air raids – Syrian regime
Belarus' OSA-AKM surface-to-air missile launchers and S-300 anti-aircraft systems move to firing positions during the joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises at a training ground near the village of Volka, some 200 km southwest of Minsk. / AFP Archive
September 26, 2018

Israel should think carefully before attacking Syria again once it obtains the sophisticated S-300 defence system from Russia, a senior regime official said late on Tuesday. 

The warning followed pledges from Moscow to deliver the missile system after last week's downing of a Russian plane by its ally, the Syrian regime, responding to an Israeli air strike.

Israel, "which is accustomed to launching many aggressions under different pretexts, will have to make accurate calculations if it thinks to attack Syria again," the regime's Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said, adding the S-300 should have been given to Syria long ago.

The Russian Il-20 military reconnaissance aircraft was downed by the regime's air defences, which mistook it for an Israeli aircraft, killing all 15 people on board.

Russia laid the blame on Israel, saying Israeli fighter jets were hiding behind the Russian plane, an account denied by the Israeli military.

On Monday, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the S-300s will be delivered to the Syrian regime within two weeks. 

Earlier in the war, Russia suspended a supply of S-300s, which Israel feared Syria could use against it.

Netanyahu hopes to derail deal

Earlier on Monday, Israel's Channel 2 reported the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would attempt to persuade US President Donald Trump to offer Russian President Vladimir Putin a "diplomatic initiative" in exchange for the latter refraining from delivering the S-300 system to the Syrian regime.

Netanyahu is scheduled to attend the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, which is currently under way in New York.

Channel 2 did not provide details as to Netanyahu's proposed "diplomatic initiative," but said the prime minister hoped to return from New York "with a guarantee that the Israeli Air Force would have the freedom to operate in Syrian airspace."

Israel’s Channel 10, meanwhile, quoted an unnamed Israeli official as saying that the situation with Russia constituted a "serious crisis."

The broadcaster went on to report that Israel's security cabinet had convened on Tuesday – with Netanyahu in attendance – to discuss the row with Moscow.

After the meeting, the cabinet reportedly instructed the Israeli army to continue conducting operations in Syria.

US warns Russia

US national security adviser John Bolton said the delivery would be a "significant escalation" in already high tensions in the region and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he would raise the matter this week with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov at the UN General Assembly.

Mekdad said the missiles are for defensive purposes, adding that "Syria will defend itself, as it always did" – a reference to missiles regime forces fired at Israeli warplanes carrying out air strikes inside Syria over the past months.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'Deadly surge' in malnutrition-related deaths in Gaza: WHO chief
IDEF becomes launchpad for critical Turkish defence industry products
Tributes flood in for Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne
Afghanistan, Pakistan sign preferential trade deal
Climate crisis poses 'existential threat': ICJ's landmark ruling
Grief deepens as UK families receive 'wrong remains' of Air India crash victims
Over 100 NGOs warn of 'mass starvation' sweeping besieged Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Saudi delegation arrives in Damascus, aims to invest billions: Syrian media
Indian man sets up embassy of fictional country in New Delhi; reality finally catches up
Germany clears final hurdle for Eurofighter jet deal with Türkiye
Russia expects 'difficult' talks with Ukraine in Istanbul
New EU visa decision for Turks: Real reform or just a symbolic gesture?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us