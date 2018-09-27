WORLD
Anti-Islamophobia kit launched in European Parliament
A new toolkit, which has been introduced to fight rising Islamophobia in Europe, has looked at eight countries to see which biased narratives were being used to spread anti-Muslim hatred and how to counter them.
A new toolkit to counter Islamophobia was launched in the European Parliament, September 26, 2018. (@GreenJeanMEP)
September 27, 2018

In the wake of growing racism across Europe, a project to counter Islamophobia was launched in the European Parliament on Wednesday.

Experts and academics gathered at the parliament for the launch of the two-year Counter-Islamophobia Kit (CIK) project funded by the European Commission's Directorate of Justice.

They called on member states and policymakers to play a more active role in the fight against Islamophobia and strengthen legal procedures on the issue. 

TRT World'sAssed Baig reports.

The project reviews dominant anti-Muslim narratives and compares counter-narratives in eight EU members states of France, Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Portugal, Greece, and the UK.

The project outlines 10 counter-narratives that must be prioritised in Europe:

  • Challenging and contextualising constructions of Muslim "threat"

  • Building inclusive nations: challenging exclusive and discriminatory national projects

  • Cultural compatibility and conviviality: challenging the narrative separation of cultural and ethnic groups

  • Elaborating plurality: challenging narratives of Muslim singularity

  • Challenging narratives of sexism

  • Building inclusive futures

  • Deracialising the state: challenging institutional narratives

  • Emphasising humanity and Muslim normalisation: challenging narratives of division

  • Creating Muslim space(s)

  • Challenging distorted representation: verity and voice

