Erdogan says Turkey, US to overcome ‘turbulent period’
Turkey's President Erdogan says some circles in the Trump administration assume they can resolve differences with Turkey through threats, pressure and blackmail.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sits during an interview with Reuters in Manhattan, New York, US, September 25, 2018. / Reuters
September 27, 2018

Turkey and the US will overcome the current “turbulent period” in their relations through their strategic partnership, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said late on Wednesday.

"Our strategic partnership, which has gone through difficulties so many times, will overcome this turbulent period," Erdogan said during his address at the Ninth Turkey Investment Conference held by the Turkey-US Business Council (TAIK) in New York.

Erdogan said disagreements with the administration of US President Donald Trump on issues such as the fight against terrorism, Jerusalem, Syria and sanctions "test Turkish-American relations."

He said he believes that Turkey and the US need to come a long way in their relations, especially with regards to the FETO and PYD/PKK terrorist organisations.

Erdogan said some circles in the Trump administration assume they can resolve differences with Turkey through threats, pressure and blackmail.

He questioned why the US is protecting FETO leader Fetullah Gulen, adding: “Are we not strategic partners?”

Erdogan said FETO is active in 27 US states and has charter schools there.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen were behind the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Investments in US exceed $4.6 billion

Erdogan said the bilateral trade volume between Turkey and the US was above $20 billion in 2017. He said Turkey's exports to the US totaled $8.7 billion and imports totaled $12 billion.

"As of today, Turkish firms' investments in the US exceed $4.6 billion," he added.

The president said Turkey views the future of political and economic relations with the US with hope despite Washington imposing sanctions and doubling tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imports.

He said there are no winners in trade wars and each unilateral decision will be met with retaliation.

Erdogan said Turkey will continue to strengthen the investment environment without compromising the rules of the free market economy.

"We will continue to make the necessary legal arrangements for attracting more direct investments and for international investors to invest safely in our country," he added.

SOURCE:AA
