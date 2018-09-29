WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian regime reopens Nassib border crossing with Jordan
Truck and transit traffic has started through the Syrian-Jordanian border, the regime says.
Syrian regime reopens Nassib border crossing with Jordan
A member of the Syrian regime forces is seen standing in the Nassib border crossing with Jordan in Deraa, Syria on July 7, 2018. / Reuters
September 29, 2018

The Syrian regime reopened the Nassib border crossing with Jordan on Saturday, said the regime’s transport ministry, three years after the major trade route was closed by rebels.

The Nassib crossing was captured by rebels in 2015, cutting a major transit route for hundreds of trucks a day transporting goods between Turkey and the Gulf, and Lebanon and the Gulf.

"Truck and transit traffic has started through the Syrian-Jordanian border," said a regime statement sent to Reuters.

Billions of dollars in annual trade moved through the Nassib crossing in southern Syria before fighting started in 2011 and its closure has weighed on the economy of Syria and its neighbours.

Lebanon's economy minister told Reuters in July the crossing was "a vital artery" for the Lebanese economy and a deal should be reached to reopen it.

The regime has been engaged in technical talks with Amman in September to resume movement via the Nassib route recaptured by Syrian regime forces in July.

The Syrian regime has recovered control of most of the country with help from its allies Russia and Iran. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us