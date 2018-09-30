POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Lewis Hamilton wins Russian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton won the championship after Mercedes ordered team-mate Valtteri Bottas to let Hamilton pass.
Lewis Hamilton wins Russian Grand Prix
Winner Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates during the podium ceremony for the Formula One Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Sochi on September 30, 2018. / AFP
September 30, 2018

Lewis Hamilton increased his lead in this year's drivers' world championship to 50 points when he claimed an accomplished victory, aided by Mercedes team tactics, in Sunday's Russian Grand Prix.

The defending four-time champion, who started second on the grid, was helped again by Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who allowed him to overtake and then defended him from attack by title rival Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari, as he battled to finish second.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who sat next to former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone after a late arrival at the Sochi Autodrom, saw the Briton make the most of Mercedes' strategy and a thrilling passing move on Vettel in what was an intriguing contest. 

Bottas had started on pole and was unhappy at being asked to obey team orders that deprived him of a possible victory as he came home 2.5 seconds behind Hamilton, who looked sheepish about it all after the race. 

Vettel finished third in the race and the German saw Hamilton extend his lead over him in the standings.

It was Hamilton's third win in Russia, his fifth in six races and the 70th of his career, confirming he has the momentum to clinch a fifth title triumph with five races remaining.

Kimi Raikkonen finished fourth for Ferrari ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen who marked his 21st birthday with a rousing drive, including a spell as race leader, from 19th on the grid.

Renault-bound Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo and Ferrari-bound Charles Leclerc of Sauber filled the next placings.

Kevin Magnussen finished eighth for Haas ahead of job-hunting Frenchman Esteban Ocon and his Force India team-mate Sergio Perez.

Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff left the luckless Bottas with no choice, but he tried to comfort the Finn afterwards. 

"Valtteri, this is Toto — a difficult day for you, difficult for us — let's get together and discuss it later," Wolff said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us