Europe beat United States to win Ryder Cup
The Ryder Cup trophy returned to Europe's hands after Francesco Molinari beat Phil Mickelson.
Europe's Danish captain Thomas Bjorn (C) celebrates with his team after winning the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National Course at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, south-west of Paris, on September 30, 2018. / AFP
September 30, 2018

Europe regained the Ryder Cup from the USA as star man Francesco Molinari became the first-ever European to win all five of his matches with a 4 and 2 victory over Phil Mickelson on Sunday.

Ian Poulter's dramatic 2-up win against Dustin Johnson had sent Thomas Bjorn's hosts to a guaranteed 14 points with Henrik Stenson 5-up on Bubba Watson with five to play, before Molinari finished the job.

"It's been an incredible week," said Molinari. 

"It's been a long week, playing five matches, but you know, again, I stepped it up when I had to and you know, that putt on 14 was great. Just amazing."

Jon Rahm had earlier dealt Tiger Woods a fourth loss of the Ryder Cup as Europe weathered an early fightback from the US at Le Golf National.

Spanish rookie Rahm won his first Ryder Cup point with a 2 and 1 victory over Woods, the American suffering just his second singles defeat in eight matches in the competition.

"To beat Tiger, one of the greatest, if not the greatest, on the Sunday, with a pivotal point, I was so aware of it, it's the best feeling of my life," said the 23-year-old Rahm.

TRT World’sSamantha Johnson reports.

Rahm's triumph came after Thorbjorn Olesen, in the seventh match to tee off, powered to an impressive 5 and 4 win over the in-form Jordan Spieth to quell the US team's momentum.

Jim Furyk's men had pulled to within a point after claiming 3.5 points from the first four matches on Sunday, with Justin Thomas defeating Rory McIlroy 1-up in the opening clash.

A calamitous 18th hole for McIlroy saw the Northern Irishman find the bunker with his tee shot, as well as the water, as Thomas picked up his fourth point of the competition.

Paul Casey and Brooks Koepka halved the second match, while Webb Simpson beat Justin Rose 3 and 2 after carding six birdies to put away the Olympic champion on the Albatros course.

Tony Finau romped to a 6 and 4 win over fellow rookie Tommy Fleetwood, denying the Englishman the chance to become the first European to win five points from a possible five at the Ryder Cup.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
