WORLD
4 MIN READ
General strike in Palestine marks second intifada
Marches and strikes marking the beginning of the second intifada across Palestine coincide with increasing incursions by Israeli occupation forces in Palestine.
General strike in Palestine marks second intifada
General strike in Palestine marks second intifada / AFP
October 1, 2018

September 28, 2000 marks the day when the second Intifada, the Palestinian uprising, started after the Israeli politician Ariel Sharon, accompanied by armed personal security and more than 1,000 police officers, entered the occupied Haram al Sharif in Jerusalem, one of Islam's holiest sites, which the Jews refer to as Temple Mount. 

This uprising resulted in more than 9,733 Palestinians and 1,253 Israelis being killed, marking one of the worst bouts of violence in the Israeli war on Palestine.

The 18th anniversary will be commemorated by Palestinians in general strikes in several Palestinian cities in the occupied West Bank and Gaza. 

Palestinian news agency Maan reported that in the central West Bank district of Ramallah, violent clashes broke out among Israeli forces and Palestinian protesters, at the northern entrance of Ramallah City, near the illegal Israeli settlement of Beit El.

In the Occupied West Bank cities of East Jerusalem, Nablus and Qalqiliya Israel police forces stormed neighbourhoods to stop protests by local Palestinians.

Protesting the nation-state law

The Higher Arab Monitoring Committee called for a general strike in all sectors and communities. The education sector is included in the call, with dozens of educational institutions shutting their doors this morning.

The Monitoring Committee together with the Council of Arab Mayors in Palestine and Israel announced that the strike is a protest against Israel's nation-state law and Israel's plan to demolish the Palestinian bedouin village Khan al Ahmar, which is under Palestinian authority.

The nation-state law says Israel is a state for the Jews and that Jewish culture is a binding source of Israeli legislation. 

More than 20 percent of the Israeli population is Arab and have inhabited the land for centuries and are now reduced to second class citizens.

Furthermore, Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is another controversial aspect of this law. Hebrew is the only official language of Israel and Arabic has a special status, without being equivalent to Hebrew at all. 

The state of Israel sees national value in the building of Jewish settlements. It encourages and supports the construction and consolidation of Jewish settlements, which are against international law and are harshly opposed and criticised by the UN.

Palestinian organisations from the Occupied West Bank and Gaza accepted the call from the Higher Monitoring Committee and sought to broaden the strike to commemorate the victims ahead of the 18th anniversary of the second Intifada.

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafalife came almost to a standstill in areas of the occupied West Bank. Shops shut down, government and financial institutions did not open, and public schools and universities suspended their classes.

Demolition of Khan al Ahmar

The Israeli army told Palestinian residents to demolish their homes in Khan al Ahmar in the occupied West Bank by October 1. The warning came after Israel's Supreme Court rejected appeals against the demolition. Khan al Ahmar is home to 180 local people, who make a living raising sheep and goats. 

The Israeli army said they will enforce demolition orders as per a court decision if residents refuse to demolish their homes. 

Israel's plan to destroy the village and relocate its residents 12 kilometres away adjacent to a landfill site has drawn international condemnation. 

Marches are expected to take place in several Palestinian cities today and the main march is planned to take place in the city of Jatt.

Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us